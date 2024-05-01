1,242 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.7% of Elite Life Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $272.40 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $860.82 and a 200 day moving average of $643.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

