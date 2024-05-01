13,500 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of AdvanSix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $4,081,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $2,370,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 45.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,784,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,387 shares of company stock valued at $486,481. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $674.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

