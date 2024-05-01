13,821 Shares in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 41.2 %

Shares of ELYM stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $196.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Eliem Therapeutics Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

