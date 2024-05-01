13,821 Shares in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 41.2 %
Shares of ELYM stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $196.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.51.
Eliem Therapeutics Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eliem Therapeutics
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.