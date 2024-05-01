140 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $494.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $514.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $374.85 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.