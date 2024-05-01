14,437 Shares in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Mativ during the third quarter worth approximately $11,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mativ by 23.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 665,352 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Mativ by 16.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,040,000 after purchasing an additional 562,422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Mativ by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 221,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ in the third quarter valued at $2,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Price Performance

NYSE:MATV opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $991.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -7.07%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

