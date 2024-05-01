14,900 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of FOX by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of FOX by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 154,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 40,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FOX by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

FOX stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. FOX’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

