15,582 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,582 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,130 shares of company stock valued at $445,277. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Price Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.