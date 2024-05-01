16,000 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 32.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 80.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 880,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 107,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $809.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

