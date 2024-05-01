1,625 Shares in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Informatica by 33.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 82.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 4.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Informatica during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,105,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 496,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,202.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,600 shares of company stock worth $8,259,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFA opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -67.33, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.51 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

