16,500 Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $610.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

