17,100 Shares in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Dril-Quip at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth $2,405,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 103,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 697,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Dril-Quip by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 274,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

DRQ opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,819.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

