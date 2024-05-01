17,500 Shares in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Heritage Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 1,585.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 270,354 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 535,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 137,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 45,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $614.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

