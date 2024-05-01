1,834 Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vericel by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 226,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 112,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

Vericel Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 7,874 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $352,046.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,450,996 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

