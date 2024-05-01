22,600 Shares in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Ambac Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of AMBC opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

