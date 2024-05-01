249 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 544,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $276.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

