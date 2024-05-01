25,293 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FTI opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

