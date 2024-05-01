25,500 Shares in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of ProAssurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $2,383,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 110,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $680.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $296.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

