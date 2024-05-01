284 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $314.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $322.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.73 and its 200 day moving average is $256.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.