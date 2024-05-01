3,000 Shares in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price Performance

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $73.75.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $19.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Announces Dividend

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 23rd were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.