3,333 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at about $962,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Inari Medical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,446,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,657 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Inari Medical by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Inari Medical by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $71.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,244.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NARI

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.