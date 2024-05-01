3,821 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SLM by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $22.37.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on SLM. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

