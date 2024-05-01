3,862 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Gimbal Financial

Gimbal Financial bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Gimbal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,035,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,856,000 after acquiring an additional 335,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,145,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,221 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,289 shares of company stock valued at $36,724,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

