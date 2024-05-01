39,300 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.71.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

