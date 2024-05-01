4,852 Shares in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,852 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1,184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $430.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

