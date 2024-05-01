4,907 Shares in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 1,253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000.

Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AQWA opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

Global X Clean Water ETF Profile

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.