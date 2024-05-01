53,800 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Summit Hotel Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $646.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

