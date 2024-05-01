5,786 Shares in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1,610.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 89.1% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 48,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 80,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,028,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after buying an additional 138,434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CTR opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

