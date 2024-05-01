584 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $49,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

