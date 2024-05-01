59,400 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Redwood Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.48. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

