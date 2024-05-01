628 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,282 shares of company stock worth $64,336,392 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.39, a PEG ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.79.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

