669 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after purchasing an additional 939,861 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,031,000 after purchasing an additional 260,122 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $21,036,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

CINF stock opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average is $109.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

