850 Shares in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

ITOCHU Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.73. ITOCHU Co. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $92.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

