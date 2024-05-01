946 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after acquiring an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 450,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 108,560 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

