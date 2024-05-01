960 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.7 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.52. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

