ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

