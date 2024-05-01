abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 421,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,377,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,048,000 after acquiring an additional 66,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 85,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,481,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KW stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.02%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

