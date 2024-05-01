abrdn plc Purchases New Holdings in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of HilleVax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HilleVax by 47.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in HilleVax during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 120,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,591 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 953,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $986,464,242 in the last three months. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of HLVX opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HilleVax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

