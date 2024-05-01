abrdn plc Sells 2,073 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 611,755 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,449,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 483,254 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,480,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,877,000 after acquiring an additional 320,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

