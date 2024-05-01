Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE AKR opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

