Acelyrin (SLRN) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) is one of 987 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Acelyrin to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Acelyrin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acelyrin N/A -50.56% -38.65% Acelyrin Competitors -2,639.08% -232.21% -31.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Acelyrin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acelyrin 0 3 4 0 2.57 Acelyrin Competitors 6306 18499 44040 912 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Acelyrin and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Acelyrin presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 466.19%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.91%. Given Acelyrin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acelyrin is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acelyrin and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acelyrin N/A -$381.64 million -0.39 Acelyrin Competitors $2.02 billion $150.70 million -1.02

Acelyrin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acelyrin. Acelyrin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc., a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis. It is also developing lonigutamab, a humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody against insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and SLRN-517, a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting c-KIT, which is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of chronic urticaria. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

