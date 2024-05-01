ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target Increased to $15.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 84.01, a quick ratio of 84.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.45% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

