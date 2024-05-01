agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in agilon health were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in agilon health by 98.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in agilon health by 28.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 46.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 7.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AGL opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AGL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

