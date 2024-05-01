Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Financial Survey

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Alkami Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Alkami Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.95 billion 10.04 $165.92 million $4.42 104.40 Alkami Technology $264.83 million 8.86 -$62.91 million ($0.66) -36.47

Volatility and Risk

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 9.50% 9.35% 5.83% Alkami Technology -23.76% -17.00% -12.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tyler Technologies and Alkami Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 Alkami Technology 0 3 8 0 2.73

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $480.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.15%. Alkami Technology has a consensus target price of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Alkami Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management. It also provides public administration solutions, such as civic services; financial applications with human resources, revenue management, tax billing, utilities, asset management, and payment processing; property and recording service that manages appraisal services, valuation, tax billing and collections, assessment administration, and land and official records; and permitting, licensing, and regulatory management solutions. In addition, the company offers courts and public safety solutions; school ERP and student transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and health and human services solutions. Further, the company offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, super-regional credit unions, and banks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

