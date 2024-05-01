Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $48.50 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in Alliant Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

