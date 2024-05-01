Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $329.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.28 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

