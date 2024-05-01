Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,420 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 24,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $500,740.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,025,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,969,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 347,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,463 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $344.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.64.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

