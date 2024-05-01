Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 934.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 128,715 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $222.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

