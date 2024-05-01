Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $736.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

