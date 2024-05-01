Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 396.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

