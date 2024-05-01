Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $43,000 Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 8,374 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,601,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,956,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 355,933 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.